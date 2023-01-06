-Added 8 new idle animations.
-Added sounds to human NPC characters.
-Added more sounds for when a player takes damage.
-Added shout sounds for Battle Roar ability.
-All new animations and sounds have male and female versions.
-Fixed a bug where ability slots 7 and 8 would not work.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 6 January 2023
New Animations and Sounds
