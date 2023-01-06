 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 6 January 2023

New Animations and Sounds

Share · View all patches · Build 10266787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added 8 new idle animations.
-Added sounds to human NPC characters.
-Added more sounds for when a player takes damage.
-Added shout sounds for Battle Roar ability.
-All new animations and sounds have male and female versions.
-Fixed a bug where ability slots 7 and 8 would not work.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link