Early Access Release v.023

This update focuses on bug fixes, feedback and further tightening up the gameplay as we work on both the PC and the console builds. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve.

Apologies to those who had a problem with the previous build missing the executable file. That issue will be resolved in this update.

Here are the patch notes for Release v.023:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front of changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum.

INFORMATION ABOUT SAVE FILES:

Please note, if you have any current or old saved data stored then the ongoing build updates will not necessarily translate accurately to your save files at this point. It's a little hit and miss at the moment - some features will apply to an older save and some will not. In most circumstances, in order for the changes to take effect it may be better to begin a new game and /or save file to ensure that the latest fixes are applied accurately. Apologies for this. We are working on a solution to allow for future updates to apply to save files.

MODEL FIXES/ALTERATIONS:

FIXED: Vahine had a blend shape issue with some edges missing from her competition rash shirt

FIXED: Wetsuit > 2 Piece > Custom Outfits > Top Piece Type > When (No.4) Top selected for the Surfer, blend shape issue on the Tour.

FIXED: Mahina Maeda, in Character > Wetsuits. When setting the pattern for the bottom piece the graphics showed the panel as an incorrect texture.

FIXED: Colour of custom Deck grip selected applied to all other Deck grips too e.g. Creatures and Channel Islands.

FIXED: User could get stuck in position on the water plane after interacting with the PWC if they got hit by the wave at same time

FIXED: A.I. render issue with Mahina's hair visible in the end cutscene

FIXED: Barton’s Bushman & Rusty Gun Surfboards had their fins in odd positions floating above the bottom of the board

FIXED: Trophy Cabinet: World Championship trophy appears in the cabinet regardless of winning or losing

FIXED: Tour > World Championship Trophy cutscene, female surfer dress issue. Straps pass through body of the model

FIXED: World Surf Tour Location 'Hossegor' the stand background incorrectly displayed "Channel Islands Mundaka Pro"

FIXED: Aileens & Saquarema: added background scrub bushes to the specific areas in the scene

UPDATE/ OPTIMISATION: Hair style model and colour loading

UPDATE: Default game setting is now set to "Easy' which can be toggled to 'Hard' in the Gameplay settings in Options

UI:

FIXED: A text bug for when the World Tour 2 commences – the text recorded the final result at Pipeline as opposed to recording the overall tour result.

FIXED: Debug text notice for a missing translation in the Trophy Cabinet area before starting the Tour

FIXED: Contender Series – Unable to Press A button on Event Rule / Description Pop up box (highlight of cursor was on Start Challenge/Change Equipment)

FIXED: In Character Creator when buying Rack Surfboards, $ value went missing which caused the user to be unable to buy the Surfboard

FIXED: In Character Creator when buying D-Pads, $ value went missing which caused the user to be unable to buy the D-Pad

FIXED: Shack Attack – Challenges Mode. We needed to reinstate prizes for Shack Attack Challenges

FIXED: Female custom characters – x 2 Roxy wetsuits were incorrectly assigned as a prize and another was assigned as a sponsor suit.

FIXED: SURFBOARD 1 Boards > when editing "Rack Surfboards", after purchasing the UI displayed a lock yet the user could still purchase

FIXED: SURFBOARD 3 Boards > Customize Rack Surfboards/Custom Tail Type, when editing "Rack Surfboards", only 3 tail types were displayed and none were purchasable.

FIXED: Custom Female Player > Wetsuits > 2 Piece > Bikini Top. When the Upper Torso was set all the way to the left it causes the Bikini to have graphic issues.

Still more to do

Still more to do FIXED: Tour > Equipment > Inventory > Player. Using a health ticket did not update the UI if the game was supposed to show how much increase the health would be.

FIXED: If custom character height was manipulated, the number (e.g. 174cm) isn’t displayed correctly when the user re-enters the character creator.

FIXED: Each time the board was changed in the menu, the assigned leash model needed to also change so the player can see what they’ve selected.

FIXED: Once the model had been changed to another leash, the new leash model didn’t display after a selection has been made.

FIXED: When one of the Boards was broken, in Inventory area Pressing Y (Repair Board) was not functional and needed to be removed

FIXED: When in Inventory area > Surfboard > Highlight Board 2 area > Press B to Back > Press Y again to see inventory, highlight was focussed on the wrong area

FIXED: When one of the Boards was broken, in Inventory area Pressing X for "Change Leash" showed a blank area with no information, confusing for the user.

FIXED: Debug text was still visible in bottom left screen area of the rack custom board area

FIXED: In a round - Change Equipment > Inventory > Surfboard, UI has 'A' button to Change Equipment that did not function.

FIXED: In a round - Change Equipment > Inventory > Player, UI has 'A' button to Change Equipment renamed to 'Use' as players are using a ticket

UPDATED: Futures Saquarema Pro Logo modified

FIXED: Character > Summary > Tour Trophies. Remove the text associated with World Championship Trophy as there was no location attached to it

FIXED: Tutorials > if user continues after Pump Tutorial, the lesson jumped from Pump to "Wave Moves and Scoring", skipping "Wave Moves"

UPDATED: While in an active heat during Contender Series or other Challenges, display the rules to assist the user to remember which challenge they are performing

FIXED: Instant Replay – the greyed out inaccessibility option (before the player has performed a trick) needed to be applied to The Contender Series

FIXED: The blue dot assigned to objects in the D-Pad menu no longer appeared accurately in the menu. The verification of the blue dot feedback did not display

FIXED: Custom Surfboard tail and bottom selection. The user did not need to purchase those items

UPDATE/RE-DESIGN: Leash system UI display within the Character Creator and the Inventory system to make the system more user friendly and intuitive

FIXED: Surfboard 3 > Leash > Inventory – the full list of available leasheS did not appear in the column

FIXED: Leash health was not displayed accurately in the inventory

FIXED: Grammar within: Character > Wetsuits > Select Wetsuit 3 (shirtless) > Select 1Piece > 2nd in the menu Piece Pattern / Piece Colour – pop up message text

FIXED: Incorrect Sponsorship messaging in the character creator when a surfboard sponsor had been selected. The system indicated that a wetsuit sponsor has also been achieved (flashing icon in the menu).

FIXED: Character > PWC, the tooltip of 'Unlock (Hold)' to purchase still appeared after the user purchased the selected PWC

FIXED: Character > either in Services or Summary. If user access overview (save button) then press back button. The left panel did not regain focus (no highlight)

FIXED: Character > either in Wetsuit or Boards. The LB and RB button did not work when the user is highlighted and/or press a different wetsuit/board.

ONLINE LEADERBOARDS:

FIXED: Leaderboard Legends: Pro Surfer and custom player stances were inaccurate – e.g. Barton Lynch was a natural foot surfer as opposed to Goofy foot

UPDATED: Leaderboard Legends: If the user challenged and beat the score of an opponent, then their place in the Leaderboard needed to supersede the player who lost

UPDATED: The win and loss scores for the player – removed this table from the scene and replace with ranking information

UPDATED: Replace the description text in the main Global Leaderboard and Leaderboard Legends menus

FIXED: Leaderboard Legends: 10 second countdown clock did not play

ADDED: Leaderboard Legends: Monetary Messaging System, to work in conjunction with new asynchronous Ghost System

FIXED: Leaderboard Legends: Pro Surfers didn't display rash shirts

FIXED: Leaderboard Legends: Restarts: needed to clear properly and not recommence as the score from the previous was run still displaying

CURRENTLY WORKING ON:

Animation problem with the lip moves post tow-in release

Updating air tricks and stall animation

UI: numerous tweaks on messaging cleanup

Language saving and localisation cleanup (ongoing)

Tokyo: numerous game related bugs, and tweaks

End cutscene spam menu bugs

Alter combo scoring system for tied events

PWC restart bugs and various other game related issues

Replays – right hand on the model texture stretching

Character Creator - character texture blit issues

Foam map resolution

Blend shape bugs for characters and equipment

Proper Ghost System for Leaderboards

General QA bug list

