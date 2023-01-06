But did you get all the dogs? Xross Dreams v1.13

Time to make amends.

Xross Dreams v1.13 Patch Notes:

It is no longer possible to activate multiple adjacent Gifts and have them open into an infinitely large column. All crashes related to this are also handled.

Gifts and Rocks send as part of a combo no longer send unearned "extras." Don't worry, Journey and Astronaut are still good.

A currently active Crush loses its active frames if you KO somebody. This may decrease desyncs online. Used Crushes should no longer automatically annihilate the incoming Dreamer's first piece. Don't worry, Goddess is still good.

Onscreen version indicator during the title screen. Just to be sure.

Loading screens will start loading AFTER we transition to the loading screen itself. This looks a lot cleaner. I might make it look better in the future.

Extremely huge attacks (>96 pieces) no longer cause crashes against Dinosaur. This really only affects Fighter, since nearly everybody else has a damage cap that prevents attacks of this size.

Reduced Hive's total screen shake. Getting your screen shook when you get hit? Rad. Having it get in the way while you're still playing? Bad.

Proper DOWN and KO animations for everybody. There were some strange animation glitches that prevented characters from being properly updated to their death states. Those are now fixed.

Discord integration. Very simple Discord integration! Unfortunately, Discord's API does not behave well with games programmed in C# that do not use Unity, which what Xross Dreams is. But you get a fancy icon (and maybe even a status) if you open the game if Discord is already open, now.

I'm still trying to recreate the desyncs involving people dying and not seeing the opponent die. I'm working very hard on it. Thank you for playing. Thank you for your patience. I hope you're having a wonderful week.