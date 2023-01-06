 Skip to content

Demolish or Die update for 6 January 2023

January 6 Update

January 6 Update

Additions:
-The map has been expanded! The expanded portion of the map doesn't have stuff to do yet, like dungeons or activities, and it isn't as polished as it should be, but making it was a lot of work. Apologies for the delayed update.

Bug Fixes:
-"Shoot" and "change weapon" inputs not being able to be remapped on a generic controller or on Steam Deck buttons; (Steam Deck users: please let me know if it's actually fixed!)
-Slingshot direction inputs not being able to be remapped;
-Player's right arm aiming at the target at weird angles;
-Player being able to shoot in the hideout;
-NPC cars teleporting when correcting their direction;

