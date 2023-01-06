 Skip to content

Ammo Pigs: Armed and Delicious update for 6 January 2023

2.1.0 Update Notes

  • Added weapon upgrades, coins, and coin bonuses for rescuing pigs
  • Better framerate
  • Better jump control
  • More viivd colors and detailed backgrounds
  • Cleaner UI
  • Other bug fixes and polish

