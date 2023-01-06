- Added weapon upgrades, coins, and coin bonuses for rescuing pigs
- Better framerate
- Better jump control
- More viivd colors and detailed backgrounds
- Cleaner UI
- Other bug fixes and polish
Ammo Pigs: Armed and Delicious update for 6 January 2023
2.1.0 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
