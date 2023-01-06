Today we have pushed a small tuning update. This update has tuned the levels to make them progress a little faster. More rats will appear quicker than before. This means there is less waiting for the next rat to try and cross the room, and the more rats you kill, the faster they will come at you! This keeps the game fast-paced and keeps your heart going!
Rat Shoot update for 6 January 2023
Tuning Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
