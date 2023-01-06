 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Final Upgrade update for 6 January 2023

1.0.0.31

Share · View all patches · Build 10266328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made new attempt to fix bug of wrong tooltip in the "Colonies list" and "Orders" windows.
Added button to refresh ship waypoint position without deletion/recreation of it.

Changed files in this update

Experimental2 Depot 919265
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link