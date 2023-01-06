Hotfix v 1.0.2.8

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Definitely some problems with the latest patch, it was a big one!

I have repaired most of the biggest problems brought up so far. It's noon here, so I exported and uploaded a patch while I made some lunch. I will now get to work on some other things that have been brought up. Sorry this stuff made it all the way to live, should be largely sorted out today and tomorrow.

v 1.0.2.8 2023.01.06

Fixed mouse sensitivity setting not working

Fixed invert mouse Y setting not working

Fixed player collider being too tall

Fixed jump gravity being too low

Fixed the refining UI (forges, etc) staying open even after cases of closing the connection with it

Fixed settings still being able to revert to temporal AA causing targeting reticles to flicker

Fixed a bug causing object spawn placement to randomize, especially obvious between client and server

Fixed MP mobs going invisible while moving

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin, or you can verify file integrity to trigger it.

Join us in Discord!

Interested in supporting development of Solace Crafting?

Please consider becoming a patron via Patreon!

[url="https://bitbucket.org/Malkere/solace-crafting-bug-tracker/"]Check out the bug / suggestion tracker[/url]