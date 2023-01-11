 Skip to content

SUPER PEOPLE 2 update for 11 January 2023

January 11th Patch Notes

January 11th Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings. Super Soldiers!

In this update, ‘Firearms Expert’s Forcefield Ultimate has been adjusted. The Winter Fest skins and trees have been removed.

The details of the update are the following.

■ Maintenance Schedule :
❗ PST(UTC-8) : January 10, 2023 18:00 - 21:00
❗ KST : January 11, 2023 11:00 - 14:00

**■ Maintenance Detail :

  1. Game Balance Adjustment**
  1. Class Balance Changes
    🔸 Firearms Expert
    ◼ ‘[Ultimate] Forcefield’s speed reduction effect and defense bonus has been reduced.
    ◽ Speed reduction to enemies within range : 40% ⇒ 30%
    ◽ Allies’ Defense : 5/10% ⇒ 3/5%

2. Game Feature

  1. Deleted the Winterfest Skins and Trees.
    ◼ Winter Fest Tree in the lobby has been removed.
    ◼ Winter Fest Skins have been removed in game.
    ◽ Winter Fest Skins : Personal Supply, Airdrop, Humvee, etc.

  2. Adjustments to the products on Store
    ◼ The sales period for all costumes except the Winter Gentleman Set has been adjusted.

Thank you.

