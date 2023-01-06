Patch Update 1.174

Share · View all patches · Build 10266131 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 08:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Explorers!

Happy New Year!

We hope everyone’s been enjoying the holiday festivities and the FREE NEW Wonder Under Water Expansion! Build the underwater base of your dreams, if you haven’t downloaded it yet, get it here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2244940/PixARK__Wonder_in_Water__Expansion_Pack/

We’re excited to see all of your explorations and adventures in the seas!

For those who have been trying their luck with the ARK Defending Challenge, we’ve made some optimizations to make the experience smoother. Two new Christmas Carpets have also been added!

We’ve addressed a few bugs as well.

Check out the details below:

Patch Notes

Optimization：

ARK Defending Challenge beginner mode now can be entered at lv80

You will now have 5 mins to pick up your loot in ARK Defending Challenge instead of 1.5 mins.

Two new Christmas Carpets

Some localization optimization

BUG Fixes：