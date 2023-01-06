Patch Update 1.174

Greetings Explorers!
Happy New Year!
We hope everyone’s been enjoying the holiday festivities and the FREE NEW Wonder Under Water Expansion! Build the underwater base of your dreams, if you haven’t downloaded it yet, get it here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2244940/PixARK__Wonder_in_Water__Expansion_Pack/
We’re excited to see all of your explorations and adventures in the seas!
For those who have been trying their luck with the ARK Defending Challenge, we’ve made some optimizations to make the experience smoother. Two new Christmas Carpets have also been added!
We’ve addressed a few bugs as well.
Check out the details below:
Patch Notes
Optimization：
- ARK Defending Challenge beginner mode now can be entered at lv80
- You will now have 5 mins to pick up your loot in ARK Defending Challenge instead of 1.5 mins.
- Two new Christmas Carpets
- Some localization optimization
BUG Fixes：
- Fixed an issue with incorrect loots in beginner mode of ARK Defending Challenge
- Fixed an issue where creatures are spawned incorrectly in ARK Defending Challenge.
- Fixed an issue with Tek generator not showing correct power supply range upon unlocking.
- Fixed an issue where snow house structures cannot be placed.
- Fixed an issue where players can disconnect upon transmitting items.
