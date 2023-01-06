Patch 1.1.10

Major
- Physical projectiles (such as those from caster monsters) can now be evaded and dodged
- Fixed an issue where you could upgrade a premium blacksmith page even if it wasn't empty
Minor
- Increased mixology general mastery buff duration
- Added an option in settings to toggle the blacksmith warning when leaving an item in the target slot
- Increased precision on some of the duration texts
- Fixed the chat mention highlighting
- Fixed so that S-item loot messages from other game modes no longer shows
