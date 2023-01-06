 Skip to content

Nordicandia update for 6 January 2023

Patch 1.1.10

Patch 1.1.10 · Build 10266101

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major

  • Physical projectiles (such as those from caster monsters) can now be evaded and dodged
  • Fixed an issue where you could upgrade a premium blacksmith page even if it wasn't empty

Minor

  • Increased mixology general mastery buff duration
  • Added an option in settings to toggle the blacksmith warning when leaving an item in the target slot
  • Increased precision on some of the duration texts
  • Fixed the chat mention highlighting
  • Fixed so that S-item loot messages from other game modes no longer shows

