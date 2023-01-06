Carth Alpha 1.87
~Rewritten spawner system
~Orcs Bandits correctly re spawning after being killed
~No more wander back to last death location for AI
~Spells are correctly networked when cast from clients
~Hotbar and build able item bug fixed
~Sfx one killed AI re spawn bug fixed
~Enemy death animation synced
~Player Name on reload now shown (will break old saves)
~Redid entire Viernes spawner system
~Fixed a few craft able items located in multiple crafting tabs
~Added dozens of Armour and clothing items
~Began reworking of Equipment and Slots
~Created magical items
~Continued creating and adding actual correct images to crafting and inventory
~Fixed Crude Falchion issue with second blade mesh showing
~Fixed Falchion equipping animations
~Began Fixing hair shaders to work with fog, magic, and underwater
~Added more merchants throughout all of Viernes
~Added magical items to merchants
Changed files in this update