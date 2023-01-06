Carth Alpha 1.87

~Rewritten spawner system

~Orcs Bandits correctly re spawning after being killed

~No more wander back to last death location for AI

~Spells are correctly networked when cast from clients

~Hotbar and build able item bug fixed

~Sfx one killed AI re spawn bug fixed

~Enemy death animation synced

~Player Name on reload now shown (will break old saves)

~Redid entire Viernes spawner system

~Fixed a few craft able items located in multiple crafting tabs

~Added dozens of Armour and clothing items

~Began reworking of Equipment and Slots

~Created magical items

~Continued creating and adding actual correct images to crafting and inventory

~Fixed Crude Falchion issue with second blade mesh showing

~Fixed Falchion equipping animations

~Began Fixing hair shaders to work with fog, magic, and underwater

~Added more merchants throughout all of Viernes

~Added magical items to merchants