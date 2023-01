Share · View all patches · Build 10265972 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 03:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Updated the game with some small fixes!

If you find bugs, feel free to report them on our Steam discussion board.

Lastly, if you've enjoyed the game, please consider giving us a positive review! Even if you just say a few words, every positive review helps us get more visibility on Steam.

Happy learning!

Lun