Build 10265951 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 03:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Enemy AI now gets more difficult as you scale through the kernel levels.

Improved the AI's ability to predict teleporting and dashing.

Changed diamond sound effects

Changed Ghost phase state visuals (and fixed a bug where you couldn't see anything with them)

Enemy friction now smoothly accelerates enemies instead of causing them to jerk when quickly changing direction

Tweaked maroon fog visuals to be a bit warmer and redder