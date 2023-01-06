Dystopia 1.5.4 Released

Dystopia 1.5.4

Dystopia is a state of mind, and you just need to be in it.

An awesome, persisting community

Since the 1.5.3 release more than two years ago, the fantastic community at large has been continuing to play Dystopia nightly. Whether through Steam groups or our Discord Server, people gather to play through a game that means so much to them, and to us. Thank you to those that still play and to the fantastic help we've received in testing this patch.

Stats is back

We've worked tirelessly under the hood over the last few years to bring back the Dystopia Stats website. It does not show anything at the moment, because as of this news post, we've rolled over the data. However, if you start playing in rounds, you'll be sure to see some fantastic data show up.

The Wiki is coming

More on this later, but we're reviving the Dystopia Wiki, which took an extended hiatus.

We're excited to bring you these changes. Happy fragging.

Changes

New animation and sound for Assault Rifle secondary fire

Changed Tesla Rifle’s secondary max ammo usage to 25 instead of 20.

Add predetermined spread for Shotgun to make it more consistent, doubled pellet count to 14 and halved damage to 4

Minigun now applies slightly more knockback force on damaged players

Assault Rifle primary spread maxes out at 20 bullets rather than 40

Assault Rifle secondary fire’s pellets changed from 5 to 20, and damage-per-pellet from 15 to 6.

Assault Rifle secondary fire now has a static spread pattern

Grenade Launcher grenades will come out primed if the player is holding the right mouse click.

Reduced Grenade Launcher grenade delay timer from 0.3 to 0.1

Added dys_draw_relative_nametag_color which makes names appear red or green based on enemy or ally, defaults off

Set max FOV to 120

Implemented MiniMP3 for mp3 audio playback.

Fortress Added another turret to cover Corps Jack-In-Points Tall ICE in cyberspace 3rd objective can now be shot through EU1 is a bit easier to navigate to the button

Assemble Fixed upload bug on last objective

Cybernetic Fixed hostage getting stuck in floor

Coast Map is now fully textured with a few props Changed bomb defuse cracking time for 1st objective from 10 seconds to 20 seconds Made 1st objective node in cyberspace easier to access Removed 2nd objective lobby turret Added a jack-in-point to 2nd objective to bypass regular cyberspace Added some cyber floor in 3rd objective to allow changing orientation beyond gravity modifiers Changed small data chunk to be worth 15%, up from 10% Changed large data chunk to be worth 90%, up from 40% Removed middle cyberspace area in 3rd objective that controls the doors Meatspace is now open in 3rd objective by default allowing players to fight over the button more freely Weak virus changed to 40% from 20%, strong virus changed to 60% from 40%, and lethal virus changed to 100% from 60% (to one-shot the objective.) Removed awkward cube in cyberspace and relocated hatch and turret controls on 4th objective. Added a 15 second Meatspace crack that compromises the system 20% at a time Made hatch route in 4th objective stronger by removing a turret and adding a ladder Corps can no longer pick up the virus and delete it by taking it to their spawn.

Updated Russian translation (thanks Blueberry!)

Bug Fixes