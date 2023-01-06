Alpha 1.05 Better bits 'n bobs

General Changes
- Breaching charges can now be thrown, they simply felt too weak and useless when you had to get up to melee range to plant. This allows them to be used in a more hit and run style and also allows breaching upper walls
- Jump pads now launch you higher and protect you from a single instance of fall damage after using one
- The blowtorch can now damage human targets, this makes it so if you get caught in a pinch you can charge the enemy down and melt them instead of having to swap to something else
- Removed the scouts buggy combat roll ability and changed it to a powered sprint
- Added 2 new gun mods to the groza LMG
- Tweaked turret material costs a bit, most of them now cost some voltics
- Demolisher now has 125 armor to compensate for losing his damage absorbtion
- Demolisher & Assault have lower health regen delays
UI Changes
- Improved gun factory UI to make it clear what weapons can be modified
- You are now alerted when somebody is attacking your base
Fixes
- Gun factories should no longer get weapons stuck inside them, you also have to be looking at one of their screens to build a gun
- Player cosmetic items should no longer glitch out and float in midair if they spawned too far away from you
