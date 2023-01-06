Bigest udate ever!!

Added a game achievement when the game crashes... lol
Coming in Beta 1.9.2:
- Recently I was working on overhauling Level Editor, I am here to share it with you:
LEVEL EDITOR SETUP
- The Level Editor in my opinion wasn't user friendly, the last UI overhaul was in late 2019 when I added saving and loading features to it, and it's a mess.
- There will now be a setup screen for every level you make, it will let you input the level name, narrator text, music of choice, level width and height, default player color and other things.
- Typing level names will be more natural, before I made a clunky writing system but now that will be gone!
- There is also going to be a seperate menu for loading levels instead of individually typing a level name to load it.
- There will be a button which shows the item menu instead of having to press I to show up (most people didn't even know about it!) Also in the item menu there will be categories (i was so many people choose backgrounds...)
- Better publishing screen! You can input the level description individually instead of narrator text that shows in workshop, I'll also try to get custom thumbnails to work better
- Better level editor tutorial and better hotkeys (so no more K to place key)
My games!
- There will be a menu displaying the games I made, in the future, when I develop games for steam, if a user downloads that game, they will get a badge displayed on their main menu! Cool!
Here is a small sneak peek (real)
Full Release
- This is the year where TCC will get a full release. No more waiting around, I am done as you are! The game is around 95% complete I will try to get the main things done before I call it quits. Well.. not really... I will still update the game, but it will more/less become bugfixes, endless run balancing and calendar updates.
Thank you for your time and happy new year!
Changed depots in lite branch