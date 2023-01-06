 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Colorful Creature update for 6 January 2023

Bigest udate ever!!

Share · View all patches · Build 10265658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added a game achievement when the game crashes... lol

Coming in Beta 1.9.2:

  • Recently I was working on overhauling Level Editor, I am here to share it with you:
LEVEL EDITOR SETUP

  • The Level Editor in my opinion wasn't user friendly, the last UI overhaul was in late 2019 when I added saving and loading features to it, and it's a mess.
  • There will now be a setup screen for every level you make, it will let you input the level name, narrator text, music of choice, level width and height, default player color and other things.
  • Typing level names will be more natural, before I made a clunky writing system but now that will be gone!
  • There is also going to be a seperate menu for loading levels instead of individually typing a level name to load it.
  • There will be a button which shows the item menu instead of having to press I to show up (most people didn't even know about it!) Also in the item menu there will be categories (i was so many people choose backgrounds...)
  • Better publishing screen! You can input the level description individually instead of narrator text that shows in workshop, I'll also try to get custom thumbnails to work better
  • Better level editor tutorial and better hotkeys (so no more K to place key)
My games!
  • There will be a menu displaying the games I made, in the future, when I develop games for steam, if a user downloads that game, they will get a badge displayed on their main menu! Cool!

Here is a small sneak peek (real)

Full Release

  • This is the year where TCC will get a full release. No more waiting around, I am done as you are! The game is around 95% complete I will try to get the main things done before I call it quits. Well.. not really... I will still update the game, but it will more/less become bugfixes, endless run balancing and calendar updates.

Thank you for your time and happy new year!

Changed depots in lite branch

View more data in app history for build 10265658
TCC Windows Depot 1651681
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link