Practisim Designer Playtest update for 6 January 2023

New 3gun airsoft props, Load custom props, Sight line improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Props

    • Short wall with port
    • 3gun airsoft quad target with noshoot
    • 3gun airsoft double swingers
    • Shoot house walls
    • Custom Prop Loader (GLB file)

  • Sight line improvements

    • Show 180 arc or limits
    • Update sight line when something in scene changes

  • Button to reset weather settings to default

  • Paul Bunyan Stage 6 with no shoot-house

  • Added shortcut from WSB to Camera Control

  • Bug Fixes

    • Sometimes, ISMOC images are saved with STG file
    • Stage saved will have weather set to 0
    • Fixed lock icon behavior
    • Restrict resizing and changing colors when prop is locked

