-
New Props
- Short wall with port
- 3gun airsoft quad target with noshoot
- 3gun airsoft double swingers
- Shoot house walls
- Custom Prop Loader (GLB file)
-
Sight line improvements
- Show 180 arc or limits
- Update sight line when something in scene changes
-
Button to reset weather settings to default
-
Paul Bunyan Stage 6 with no shoot-house
-
Added shortcut from WSB to Camera Control
-
Bug Fixes
- Sometimes, ISMOC images are saved with STG file
- Stage saved will have weather set to 0
- Fixed lock icon behavior
- Restrict resizing and changing colors when prop is locked
Practisim Designer Playtest update for 6 January 2023
New 3gun airsoft props, Load custom props, Sight line improvements
