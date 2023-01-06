 Skip to content

Draft Day Sports: Pro Basketball 2023 update for 6 January 2023

Version 12.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10265552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • updated database
  • fixed some UI issues on 2D screen for display of philosophies and TO/Fouls
  • corrected HTML standings export for 32 team league
  • corrected issue where DailyDraft was not showing results after played 2D game

