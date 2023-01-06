Update #67 - Ver. 0.6.7b - 23

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Info
RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113
News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
This update may contain issues, especially the farming system and the new map overview. There may be overlapping key assignments, but I hope I found all the possibilities of key overlaps.
As of now, multiplayer play should run better in terms of hitting items. Other fixes are also included.
If you find any problems, please report them to me. This is the only way I can fix problems faster and improve the game.
Important:
-
Remember that healing, eating and drinking are not so simple anymore. You have to take your food in your hand now and keep the mouse button pressed.
-
At the moment some texts are not correct, e.g. you can't break stones with the axe anymore. The info says that this is possible, this text still needs to be revised.
-
The map overview, here will be replaced in an upcoming update, the graphics of the map. At the moment, you can still see the old graphic.
-
In the next updates, the map will be blacked out, so users will have to explore the map to discover places. This will reveal the areas of the map. The preparations for this have already been made.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Hitting issues in multiplayer mode have now been fixed, teammates were having problems hitting items.
- Mutant Bear / Problem with getting Dead EP fixed. From now on, you get the EP immediately after the animal dies. Previously, you got the EP only after you took all the meat and the mutant bear disappeared.
- The Dead EP has been changed for all animals, from now on you will also receive the EP immediately for these animals.
- Fixed sound bug in world music.
- Inventory bug / Free mode activated when pressing the Enter key and did not let the character move. This has now been fixed.
- Streetlights and Oil Lamps caused performance issues at night with a loss of up to 50 FPS. Now some improvements have been made, so you should no longer notice FPS losses.
- Bullets while shooting caused damage to your own character in some cases.
- Animals Activated help indicator, from items and lootboxes. This has now been fixed.
Changes
- HUD Icons revised
- The chat was changed a little and functions removed.
- Tropical Island revised
- Red Desert Revised
The cost of the following components has been reduced.
- Wooden Foundation
- Wooden Triangle Foundation
- Wooden Floor
- Wooden Floor Destroyed
- Wooden Floor Half
- Wooden Floor Frame
- Wooden Triangle Floor
- Wooden Stairs
- Wooden Foundation Stairs
- Wooden Door Frame
- Wooden Wall
- Wooden Wall Half
- Wooden Short Wall
- Wooden Wall Half Frame
- Wooden Wall Frame
- Wooden Window Frame
- Wooden Window Double Frame
- Wooden Roof
- Wooden Roof Long
- Wooden Triangle Wall L
- Wooden Triangle Wall R
- Wooden Wall Roof Small Top
- Wooden Roof Small Top End
- Wooden Roof Small Top Cross
- Wooden Roof Small Top Corner
- Wooden Roof Small Top
- Wooden Roof Small Top Tip
- Wooden Roof Short Skylight
- Wooden Window Frame Skylight
- Wooden Skylight
- Wooden Roof Corner
- Wooden Roof Corner Long
- Wooden Roof Corner Intersection
- Wooden U Stairs
- Wooden Stairs Wide Long
- Wooden Stairs Wide Short
- Wooden Foundation Stairs Wide Long
- Wooden Fence Short
- Wooden Porch Roof
- Thatch Roof Small Top End
- Thatch Roof Small Top Cross
- Thatch Roof Small Top Corner
- Thatch Roof Small Top
- Thatch Roof Small Top Tip
- Thatch Roof Short Skylight
- Thatch Roof
- Thatch Roof Corner
- Thatch Roof Corner Long
- Thatch Roof Corner Intersection
- Thatch Roof Long
- Thatch Floor
- Thatch Triangle Floor
- Thatch Floor Half
- Stone Foundation
- Stone Door Frame
- Stone Wall
- Stone Wall Half
- Stone Short Wall
- Stone Window Frame
- Stone Window Double Frame
- Stone Triangle Wall L
- Stone Triangle Wall R
- Stone Wall Roof Small Top
- Wooden Roof Glass
- Wooden Porch Roof Glass
- Wooden U Stairs from Glass
Crafting Costs Revised
- Shelter
- Stone Furnace
- Wood Storage Box
- Metal Storage Box
- Metal Large Storage Box
New
Fishing System~~
From now on you have the possibility to fish. The areas where you can fish are marked with a sign. Go to this sign and press the indicated button.~~ (Fishing System / Will be postponed to an upcoming update)
Farming System
- Harvest
- Growing and Regrow Harvest
Special features:
- Decay and Dead Crops (Will be improved with upcoming updates)
- Use of UV Lamps
And more!
Farming System Seeds added
(Crafting -> Choose fruit and get seed.)
- Potato Seeds
- Pumpkin Seeds
- Beet Seeds
- Watermelon Seeds
- Cabbage Seeds
- Cauliflower Seeds
- Tomato Seeds
- Strawberry Seeds
- Blackberry Seeds
- Redberry Seeds
- Lemon Seeds
- Lime Seeds
- Lychee Seeds
- Kiwi Seeds
- Bellpepper Seeds
- Avocado Seeds
- Green Beans Seeds
- Green Grapes Seeds
- Purple Grapes Seeds
- Pineapple Seeds
- Broccoli Seeds
- Corn Seeds
- Banana Seeds
- Orange Seeds
- Peach Seeds
- Pear Seeds
- Apple Seeds
- Pomegranate Seeds
- Carrot Seeds
- Cucumber Seeds
New Construction
- Wooden Porch Roof Glass UV
- Wooden Roof Glass UV
New Crafting
- Growing Plot Small
- Growing Plot Medium
- Growing Plot Large
New weapons were added and old hand weapons were replaced.
- Stone axe
- Stone pickaxe
- Stone Shovel
- Iron Axe
- Iron Pickaxe
- Iron Shovel
New Decoration
- Fish Trap 01
- Fish Trap 02
- Fish Trap 03
- Wooden Pillar Net 1
- Wooden Pillar Net 2
- Wooden Pillar Net 3
- Wooden Pillar Net 4
The Map System was completely renewed.
To the main map there is now also a MiniMap in the upper right corner of the HUD.
- Animals are now displayed on the MiniMap.
- Predators are now displayed on the MiniMap.
- Zombies are now displayed on the MiniMap.
- Shelters are now displayed on the MiniMap.
- Friends are now displayed on the MiniMap.
Select one of the items, hold it in your hand and press the left mouse button to drink or heal yourself.
- Added Drinking animation
- Added Drinking Long animation
- Added Bandage animation
- Added Bandage small animation
- Added Bandage large animation
More animations added
The food is now executed by selecting it and holding down the mouse button. If you eat an apple, the animation is very short, but if you eat a soup, the animation is longer.
Others
The displays in the HUD have been revised and improved.
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Mini Map Improvement
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
- Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.
- Improving the animation of animals
- More Weapon
Videos
[previewyoutube=HWHiFF_m5pE;full]
