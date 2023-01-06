Update #67 - Ver. 0.6.7b - 23

Follow these steps:

Info

RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062

This update may contain issues, especially the farming system and the new map overview. There may be overlapping key assignments, but I hope I found all the possibilities of key overlaps.

As of now, multiplayer play should run better in terms of hitting items. Other fixes are also included.

If you find any problems, please report them to me. This is the only way I can fix problems faster and improve the game.

Important:

Remember that healing, eating and drinking are not so simple anymore. You have to take your food in your hand now and keep the mouse button pressed.

At the moment some texts are not correct, e.g. you can't break stones with the axe anymore. The info says that this is possible, this text still needs to be revised.

The map overview, here will be replaced in an upcoming update, the graphics of the map. At the moment, you can still see the old graphic.

In the next updates, the map will be blacked out, so users will have to explore the map to discover places. This will reveal the areas of the map. The preparations for this have already been made.

Fixes

Other problems fixed

Hitting issues in multiplayer mode have now been fixed, teammates were having problems hitting items.

Mutant Bear / Problem with getting Dead EP fixed. From now on, you get the EP immediately after the animal dies. Previously, you got the EP only after you took all the meat and the mutant bear disappeared.

The Dead EP has been changed for all animals, from now on you will also receive the EP immediately for these animals.

Fixed sound bug in world music.

Inventory bug / Free mode activated when pressing the Enter key and did not let the character move. This has now been fixed.

Streetlights and Oil Lamps caused performance issues at night with a loss of up to 50 FPS. Now some improvements have been made, so you should no longer notice FPS losses.

Bullets while shooting caused damage to your own character in some cases.

Animals Activated help indicator, from items and lootboxes. This has now been fixed.

Changes

HUD Icons revised

The chat was changed a little and functions removed.

Tropical Island revised

Red Desert Revised

The cost of the following components has been reduced.

Wooden Foundation

Wooden Triangle Foundation

Wooden Floor

Wooden Floor Destroyed

Wooden Floor Half

Wooden Floor Frame

Wooden Triangle Floor

Wooden Stairs

Wooden Foundation Stairs

Wooden Door Frame

Wooden Wall

Wooden Wall Half

Wooden Short Wall

Wooden Wall Half Frame

Wooden Wall Frame

Wooden Window Frame

Wooden Window Double Frame

Wooden Roof

Wooden Roof Long

Wooden Triangle Wall L

Wooden Triangle Wall R

Wooden Wall Roof Small Top

Wooden Roof Small Top End

Wooden Roof Small Top Cross

Wooden Roof Small Top Corner

Wooden Roof Small Top

Wooden Roof Small Top Tip

Wooden Roof Short Skylight

Wooden Window Frame Skylight

Wooden Skylight

Wooden Roof Corner

Wooden Roof Corner Long

Wooden Roof Corner Intersection

Wooden U Stairs

Wooden Stairs Wide Long

Wooden Stairs Wide Short

Wooden Foundation Stairs Wide Long

Wooden Fence Short

Wooden Porch Roof

Thatch Roof Small Top End

Thatch Roof Small Top Cross

Thatch Roof Small Top Corner

Thatch Roof Small Top

Thatch Roof Small Top Tip

Thatch Roof Short Skylight

Thatch Roof

Thatch Roof Corner

Thatch Roof Corner Long

Thatch Roof Corner Intersection

Thatch Roof Long

Thatch Floor

Thatch Triangle Floor

Thatch Floor Half

Stone Foundation

Stone Door Frame

Stone Wall

Stone Wall Half

Stone Short Wall

Stone Window Frame

Stone Window Double Frame

Stone Triangle Wall L

Stone Triangle Wall R

Stone Wall Roof Small Top

Wooden Roof Glass

Wooden Porch Roof Glass

Wooden U Stairs from Glass

Crafting Costs Revised

Shelter

Stone Furnace

Wood Storage Box

Metal Storage Box

Metal Large Storage Box

New

Fishing System~~

From now on you have the possibility to fish. The areas where you can fish are marked with a sign. Go to this sign and press the indicated button.~~ (Fishing System / Will be postponed to an upcoming update)

Farming System

Harvest

Growing and Regrow Harvest

Special features:

Special features: Decay and Dead Crops (Will be improved with upcoming updates)

Use of UV Lamps

And more!

Farming System Seeds added

(Crafting -> Choose fruit and get seed.)

Potato Seeds

Pumpkin Seeds

Beet Seeds

Watermelon Seeds

Cabbage Seeds

Cauliflower Seeds

Tomato Seeds

Strawberry Seeds

Blackberry Seeds

Redberry Seeds

Lemon Seeds

Lime Seeds

Lychee Seeds

Kiwi Seeds

Bellpepper Seeds

Avocado Seeds

Green Beans Seeds

Green Grapes Seeds

Purple Grapes Seeds

Pineapple Seeds

Broccoli Seeds

Corn Seeds

Banana Seeds

Orange Seeds

Peach Seeds

Pear Seeds

Apple Seeds

Pomegranate Seeds

Carrot Seeds

Cucumber Seeds

New Construction

Wooden Porch Roof Glass UV

Wooden Roof Glass UV

New Crafting

Growing Plot Small

Growing Plot Medium

Growing Plot Large

New weapons were added and old hand weapons were replaced.

Stone axe

Stone pickaxe

Stone Shovel

Iron Axe

Iron Pickaxe

Iron Shovel

New Decoration

Fish Trap 01

Fish Trap 02

Fish Trap 03

Wooden Pillar Net 1

Wooden Pillar Net 2

Wooden Pillar Net 3

Wooden Pillar Net 4

The Map System was completely renewed.

To the main map there is now also a MiniMap in the upper right corner of the HUD.

Animals are now displayed on the MiniMap.

Predators are now displayed on the MiniMap.

Zombies are now displayed on the MiniMap.

Shelters are now displayed on the MiniMap.

Friends are now displayed on the MiniMap.

Select one of the items, hold it in your hand and press the left mouse button to drink or heal yourself.

Added Drinking animation

Added Drinking Long animation

Added Bandage animation

Added Bandage small animation

Added Bandage large animation

More animations added

The food is now executed by selecting it and holding down the mouse button. If you eat an apple, the animation is very short, but if you eat a soup, the animation is longer.

Others

The displays in the HUD have been revised and improved.

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Preparations

Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.

Mini Map Improvement

Interaction with more details - In preparation

Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.

Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.

Improving the animation of animals

More Weapon

Videos

[previewyoutube=HWHiFF_m5pE;full] ]

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25865/KeepUp_Survival__DLC_Bndel/

Follow me on social media!