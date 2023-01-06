Version 1.0 released

Happy New Year, my friends!

In the half a year of EA period, Chaos Galaxy 2 has updated many big contents such as Alien Faction, Mozi Ark, Custom Commander, and Custom Faction, made hundreds of adjustments, and fixed hundreds of bugs. The English text has also been polished and improved by the players. Thanks to your support and suggestions that Chaos Galaxy 2 can successfully complete the EA.

In this update, I added cards, badges, emos and backgrounds for Steam community to the game, and the following adjustments have been made.

Gameplay improvement:

Added some hover prompts in the UI. When the player fleet starts the pre-engagement dialogue, the total power of the enemy and ours will be displayed. The unit data UI at the lower left corner of the battlefield will display the faction emblem which the unit belongs. The commander's name of the unit's fleet will be showed by hovering the cursor on the emblem. The damage of EMP gun is increased to 140. Some text descriptions are adjusted.

Bug Fixed:

Fixed the problem that the color of the unit in the unit data UI at the lower left corner of the battlefield is sometimes displayed incorrectly. Fixed the problem that the character-setting arrows in the Custom Commander UI sometimes doesnot work correctly. Fixed the problem that the UI might get stuck when a custom faction is selecting a leader.4. Fixed the incorrect number of enemy losses on the BattleEnd panel. Fixed the problem that an Imperial custom faction cannot trigger the event of Jing abdication. Fixed the problem that the place commander UI stuck after deleting a custom faction. Fixed a problem with the hire UI getting stuck when hiring a custom commander without any skills.

After the 1.0 version of Chaos Galaxy 2 is released, there will be no new content updates, but I will collect feedback bugs and repair them when they accumulate to a certain amount. Most of my time and energy will be devoted to the preparation of my next game.

Although there is no information to share, I would like to briefly describe my thoughts on the next game.

This new game still belongs to the Chaos Galaxy universe. but it will choose another time point. The game stage is only one planet (including its orbital space). Mecha and other arms will fight in cities, snowfields, deserts and oceans. Terrible satellite lances often fall from the sky and cut the earth.

Since CG2 has nearly 300 units, I didn't make "cut in scene" battle animations like CG1 and Chaos Sector. As a result, CG2 has received bad comments from many players. In my new game, I intend to reduce the number of unit kinds to less than 100, so that I can bear the time cost of making these battle animations. In addition, I may allow players to customize the weapons, armor and auxiliary parts of the units to keep the richness of the battle experience.

Just as CG2's content is richer than CG1 and CG1 is more mature than Chaos Sector, when I am making the new game, my skills also exceeds that when I was making CG2. You can expect the new game will be a more interesting game than my past works.

I expect to release more detailed information about the new game in the second half of 2023. I will let you know by the announcement at that time. Thank you again, and let's meet again in my next game!

Han Zhiyu