Version 2.1.1 Released!

You weren't expecting to see news from this game again, were you? The truth is, I wasn't either. But I did realize throughout the months that there were some simple changes I could make to make this game considerably better, even though I'm in my second year of college now and I'm working on other projects.

Moved the final boss from floor 101 to floor 51

Also changed all cards and dialogue that mentioned floor 100 to say floor 50 instead

The lighting falloff effect where the cavern gets dimmer and redder as you go deeper was also changed to reach maximum darkness a little before floor 50

Added a sign after the final boss to clarify that the cavern keeps going forever afterwards

Changed the trigger for entering the boss fight with the 3-D sphere

Previously, you had to enter a boss door 3 times in one play session. Now, you have to enter a boss door while rotating about the X or Y axes, such as by using the sideways corkscrew item. You know, because that's technically 3-D movement

Also added some NPC dialogue that triggers after encountering the giant slime that hints at this

Renamed the Unsimplifier to the "Counter Badge"

I just thought this item was a little too cryptic, and it just isn't obvious what it does even if you get the reference

Also, since it involves a 3-D rotation, you can use it to get into the sphere boss fight, if you can get an enemy to counter near the boss door

Fixed the bug where some items would have the word "(Clone)" added to their name when selected in the inventory. That's been a thing since the game was released, and I kept forgetting to fix it until now

This'll probably be the final update, unless something unforseen happens. I'm working on a new game that's unrelated to this one, and I'm planning to release it on either Steam or maybe Coolmath Games. It's the kind of thing that would fit there.