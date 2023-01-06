 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wild Growth TD Playtest update for 6 January 2023

Alpha 0.41 Enemy Waves Increased & New Water Units

Share · View all patches · Build 10265207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enemy waves increased from 10 to 20. Rebalanced waves to add more complexity in later waves.
Added 2 new enemies
Improved enemy pathfinding

Added New Water Unit : Freezing Trap
Implemented power ups for Freezing Trap unit

Added New Water Unit: Water Golem
Implemented power ups for Water Golem unit

Added passive effect "Slippery" to water units - 25% chance to evade enemy attacks. Water Golem has 30% starting evasion.

Added new Influence: Resource Management. Positive modifier increases resource gathering range. Negative modifier disables resource gathering buildings (2x score modifier)

Added idle animation to Brambles unit

Visual improvements to VineLasher unit

Added minimap indicator for treasure chests

Adjusted Golem ultimate powerup from 20% chance to do triple damage to 30% chance to do double damage.
Increased Nature Golem default health regeneration from 1 to 5

Slightly reduced water generation building's resource radius to match lifeforce generation
Slightly increased rock generation building's resource radius to match lifeforce generation
Increased scaling cost of gathering buildings from 5 to 20

Increased Gathering buildings health from 400 to 600

Reduced enemy Crawler damage from 20 to 15. Reduced attack speed from 1.1 to 1.2
Reduced enemy Gorosaurus attack speed from 1.2 to 1.5
Reduced enemy miniboss Letalobrach damage from 80 to 55. Reduced health from 1200 to 900. Increased attack speed from 2.2 to 2

Bug fix: water unit scaling costs were not displayed correctly
Bug fix: pausing would cause enemies to continue to rotate
Bug fix: Build Unit buttons now properly gray out and become non-interactable when you can't afford a unit

Changed files in this update

Depot 2237541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link