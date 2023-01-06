Alpha 0.41 Enemy Waves Increased & New Water Units

Share · View all patches · Build 10265207 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 01:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Enemy waves increased from 10 to 20. Rebalanced waves to add more complexity in later waves.

Added 2 new enemies

Improved enemy pathfinding

Added New Water Unit : Freezing Trap

Implemented power ups for Freezing Trap unit

Added New Water Unit: Water Golem

Implemented power ups for Water Golem unit

Added passive effect "Slippery" to water units - 25% chance to evade enemy attacks. Water Golem has 30% starting evasion.

Added new Influence: Resource Management. Positive modifier increases resource gathering range. Negative modifier disables resource gathering buildings (2x score modifier)

Added idle animation to Brambles unit

Visual improvements to VineLasher unit

Added minimap indicator for treasure chests

Adjusted Golem ultimate powerup from 20% chance to do triple damage to 30% chance to do double damage.

Increased Nature Golem default health regeneration from 1 to 5

Slightly reduced water generation building's resource radius to match lifeforce generation

Slightly increased rock generation building's resource radius to match lifeforce generation

Increased scaling cost of gathering buildings from 5 to 20

Increased Gathering buildings health from 400 to 600

Reduced enemy Crawler damage from 20 to 15. Reduced attack speed from 1.1 to 1.2

Reduced enemy Gorosaurus attack speed from 1.2 to 1.5

Reduced enemy miniboss Letalobrach damage from 80 to 55. Reduced health from 1200 to 900. Increased attack speed from 2.2 to 2

Bug fix: water unit scaling costs were not displayed correctly

Bug fix: pausing would cause enemies to continue to rotate

Bug fix: Build Unit buttons now properly gray out and become non-interactable when you can't afford a unit