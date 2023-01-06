Crushed Update Alpha 1.0.40

This week we have been improving the network code, and we are expanding the number of players on the server to 6. We also added a drawing board where you can leave notes, or just different drawings.

🎨 I got something like this, save your drawings in Steam screenshots, or send us to Discord! See you on Thursday!

Added Drawing Board item.

Added information about the current day and time of day in the panel above the inventory.

In multiplayer increased the maximum number of players on the server from 4 to 6.

Minor bug fixes.

Minor interface fixes.

If you like the game or believe in its success, feel free to leave your feedback on Steam, and connect to our Discord server.