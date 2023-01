Hello everyone!

This is just a small patch to fixe a couple crashes that were reported. One was related to the new free build mode. The game wasn't saving/loading the correct size of the island and this would cause a crash.

The other was some bad copy/paste shenanigans :D Basically when game would check a certain tile for a building, the game would find it and then create an effect on a non existent tile.

That is all! Enjoy :)