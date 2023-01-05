Share · View all patches · Build 10265076 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 00:06:17 UTC by Wendy

What's NEW in Version a.1.15.0

Characters:



NEW! Zion "The Next Generation" - Her future begins now.

About:

Zion is a time traveler hoping to change the fate of the future.

Playstyle:



Chrono Gauntlet is Zion's signature ability. She fires a wave of energy blasts resulting in a consistent damage source given its low cooldown.



While not the best source of damage on its own, supplementing Chrono Gauntlet with Temporal Ripple allows Zion to excel in dealing consistent Area of Effect (AoE) in order to clear out large numbers of enemies.



Causal Accelerator pushes Zion's damage further by reducing her cooldowns.



Flashback allows Zion to make riskier decisions since she can rewind time to escape a bad situation.



Time Dilation gives control of the action over to Zion by slowing down nearby enemies allowing her to easily maneuver around enemies.

Tips

Try to favor Weapons over Items during a run. Zion naturally benefits off stacking sources of haste to constantly trigger her Weapons. Lacking survivability in her kit, it's important to avoid taking damage as much as possible so use Flashback sparingly.

Skins:



Timeline Zion

General:

Alex's Swordstorm now indicates where clusters converge.

Changed "Network Error" indicator to "High Ping" to reduce confusion.

Equips:

Spirit Blade damage values changed from 1/2/2/2/3/3/3 >>> 3/5/5/5/7/7/7

Bugs/Misc:

Fixed Paper Trinket not functioning as intended.

Fixed an issue with the rendering of vending machines.

Fixed controller issues with non-directional based characters.

Various typos.

Various visual tweaks.

Special thanks to the Discord community!