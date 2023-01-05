v1.0.5 fix

Link Url:
- Discord button is now in the seting UI.
- Discord have a new link for the server that can be joined below.
Early Access:
- The game is now not anymore in Early access so all image with early access has been removed.
Multiplayer Online:
- Fixed multiplayer sound when player jump and walk that can be heard when other player not near.
- Fixed item inventory for multiplayer online that is not replicated to other client/host when a new user join a new server.
Item:
- Fixed star party glasses item that not show the item when activated.
- Fixed blue shutter glasses that not show the item when activated.
Achievement
- 1 new achievement added to the game named: Hello World, Play online free mode for the first time.
Discord link: https://discord.gg/Wqe4u9YQfs
