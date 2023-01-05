 Skip to content

TBTE - The Button Tycoon Experience update for 5 January 2023

v1.0.5 fix

  • Discord button is now in the seting UI.
  • Discord have a new link for the server that can be joined below.

Early Access:

  • The game is now not anymore in Early access so all image with early access has been removed.

Multiplayer Online:

  • Fixed multiplayer sound when player jump and walk that can be heard when other player not near.
  • Fixed item inventory for multiplayer online that is not replicated to other client/host when a new user join a new server.

Item:

  • Fixed star party glasses item that not show the item when activated.
  • Fixed blue shutter glasses that not show the item when activated.

Achievement

  • 1 new achievement added to the game named: Hello World, Play online free mode for the first time.

Discord link: https://discord.gg/Wqe4u9YQfs

