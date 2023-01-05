 Skip to content

Stitched HD update for 5 January 2023

Stitched HD patch version 1.06

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

To start off the New Year, we released a new patch that addressed various grammar issues & updated several dialogues from the game.

Cheers!

  • Fluffex Studios

