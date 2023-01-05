Alpha 8 Is Here!

Hello!

It's been awhile since the last time I released an update - sorry about that! I wanted to get this out before 2023 started, but that didn't end up happening... In any case, here's another MasterPlan update! This one brings a few bigger improvements!

NOTE: Please be sure to backup your projects before you update and load them into the next version - better safe than sorry!

Tables!

Tables have been re-implemented into MasterPlan! Tables represent grids of information, which can hold one value each. They're primarily useful for repeatable tasks or relative statistics. However, now they're even better than their previous incarnation.

In v0.7, Tables' row and column names were editable from another screen. Now, all that can be edited right from the project overview. You just double-click on a row or column heading to rename the column or row, and you can click and drag the dotted areas on the headers to rearrange the order. Expanding or shrinking the card adds or removes cards as necessary. Left-clicking cycles through the possible values, while right-clicking cycles in the opposite direction.

Previously, Tables also only worked as checkboxes to indicate repetitive tasks that needed to be completed. Now, Tables have different modes of representing their information, accessible from a menu (the button being visible at the bottom of the Table when it's selected). Rather than just serving as checkboxes, they can also show grades (S, A, B, C, D, E, F), or numbers (going from 0 to 10). This way, you can use tables to cleanly and easily represent a variety of relevant information for your project.

By laying out information in a Table, it makes it simpler to compare and contrast information. For example, in the above example, the right-most table represents a series of stats for four classes (Engineer, Knight, Monk, and Archer). By easily laying this information out in a table, you can see at a glance that the Monk and Knight have no S-rank stats, which might indicate an balancing issue.

Multi-Card Editing

Multiple Cards can now be edited at the same time. This is now as easy as holding the multi-card edit key (left shift, by default), and making the change you want to a card. The same property on other selected cards will also be changed to the same value. So you can, for example, select a group of Checkbox cards and edit them all at the same time, or write some common text on all cards at the same time.

For editable text, hold the multi-edit key and double-click to edit the text. As you type, the text will update on all related cards as well. Note that while this isn't perfect in its current incarnation, it does mean a huge usability boost. I'll keep working on it over time to improve things!

As an aside, while editing text in a card in a stack, you can now press tab or shift+tab (by default) to head to the next or previous card and start editing text there as well.

Text Wrapping Modes

This isn't a huge deal, but I've added a new text wrapping system for writing text in MasterPlan. Previously, when writing text and the text became too long for the card, the card would grow vertically - now you can press a key shortcut (Ctrl+W, by default) or press the text wrapping button to switch the text wrapping mode to Horizontal Overflow mode. In this mode, Cards expand horizontally while typing, only growing vertically when you manually add new lines.

Mac Support

I've looked into M1 Mac support in the meantime between the previous update and this one. I still don't have an M1 Mac, so I have no method to test it myself, but this update may also add support for the M1 chip through Rosetta. Please test out the Mac build if you have an M1 Mac and let me know if it at least boots properly now.

Well, that's it for the big stuff; to follow is the detailed changelog, which is also mirrored in the wiki.. Thanks a lot for your support, and I hope to keep working on MasterPlan into 2023!