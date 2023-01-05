Patch 1.1.9

Major
- Increased idle mastery buff durations to be dependent on your racial Stamina.
This means that all races gets increased idle buff durations, ranging from minimum 36 minutes in total on Undead (lowest stamina), up to 1 hour on Satyr (highest stamina).
- Merged the season and non-season chat rooms, so everyone can speak to each other.
Game mode event messages (such as hardcore deaths) will include which game mode it's coming from
S-rarity loot messages will only be posted to players in the same game mode type (normal/season)
- Added new premium stash page for Blacksmith Materials, which can hold an unlimited amount of Iron, Anvils and other Blacksmith Materials.
Minor
- Added 16 new Orc avatars
- Slightly reduced the life and damage of unique monsters, and also reduced the damage output of some monsters buffs. This should make idling a bit more predictable.
- Hardcore death announcements are now based on the top 50 leaderboard positions for each class
- Effects from Staff of Absolute Zero and The Purifier can now crit (when the debuff is applied on the enemy)
- Added a visual effect when wielding the Purifier
- Added clarification regarding top and bottom season progress rewards
- Added a button to move all source items from the Disassembler to inventory
- Added option to hide loot notifications in chat
- Added an option to mention a player in the chat menu (or by writing his/her character name, like "@Ubik hello"), this makes the text stand out more for the mentioned player
- Added a warning if you've left an item in the target slot at the blacksmith
- Being incognito will take you to a another instance in the Town (with no other players)
- Disassemble source items now also show the green upgrade icon on equipment you're about to Disassemble
- The Essence slot at the blacksmith is now hidden by default, and will show up after selecting an essence through the menu. This makes it more clear to use the Select Essence button until there's a proper tutorial on crafting in place.
- Fixed a skill inspection bug when the player had the retaliation skill activated
- Fixed so that tomes and other equippables are not placable at the Merchant NPC
- Fixed forked projectiles to use the correct projectile speed including less/more multipliers
