Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 5 January 2023

HotFix Patch Notes for 1.1.94

Build 10264996

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overview

Hotfix for possible softlock issue in Chapter 7

Fixes:

  • Fixed possible softlock issue in Chapter 7 where environmental hazards could get reactivated after loading a save game prior to moving to a new area.

