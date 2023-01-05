HotFix Patch Notes for 1.1.94

Overview
Hotfix for possible softlock issue in Chapter 7
Fixes:
- Fixed possible softlock issue in Chapter 7 where environmental hazards could get reactivated after loading a save game prior to moving to a new area.
