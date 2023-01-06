 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 6 January 2023

New DPC Season and Major Tournaments (ClientVersion 5587)

Share · View all patches · Build 10264980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


As a frosty Diretide draws to a close, we welcome both a new year and the heralded return of competitive Dota.

Fans everywhere are invited to tune in as the 2023 DPC Season commences with the Winter Tour. The action kicks off today with the start of regional play in China, and the remaining five regions are set to follow on Sunday, January 8. Track the full schedule and standings throughout the season over at our esports hub.

Cheer on your favorite teams around the world as they fight to score crucial DPC points and coveted spots at three Major tournaments that await on the road to The International. Teams that excel in the Winter Tour will advance to the Lima Major, hosted by 4D Esports. The Spring Tour will provide further opportunity with the Berlin Major, hosted by ESL, and the Summer Tour will wrap play with the Bali Major, hosted by IO Esports.

While history has shown that unforeseen underdogs can certainly vie for the Aegis at The International, these DPC Tours offer the most reliable path for consistent teams to secure invitations to this year's crowning event.

Winter Tour Fandom

To celebrate the fervor of fandom, today's update includes a fresh season of Supporters Club Bundles and Fantasy play for the Winter Tour.

Supporters Clubs

Teams who submit content to feature in a Supporters Club bundle receive 50% of all of their team's bundle sales. Fans who choose to support teams will receive increasing amounts of content provided by their favorite team(s), depending on the tier purchased:

Bronze Tier

  • A badge for your favorite team, which will appear in your friends list, player profile, Versus Screen, and in-game scoreboard (swappable if you purchase more than one team's bundle)
  • 1 Team Fantasy Player Pack
  • 1 Basic Fantasy Player Pack

Silver Tier

  • All the perks of the Bronze Club
  • Sprays to liven up your map and Loading Screens
  • 2 additional Team Player Card Packs
  • 6 additional Basic Player Card Packs

Gold Tier

  • All of the perks of the Bronze and Silver Clubs
  • A special in-game HP-bar badge, as well as Emoticons and Chat Wheel Lines to proclaim your allegiance in-game
  • 3 additional Team Player Card Packs
  • 7 additional Basic Player Card Packs

Note: Content is subject to availability based on a team's content submission.

Fantasy Rules Recap

If you're new to Fantasy or might like a refresher, peruse this recap before you unpack your cards and play. You can also check the How to Play breakdown in the FANTASY section of the client for full details.

The Basics
For each weeklong period, fans set a Fantasy roster made up of two Core Player Cards, one Mid Player Card, and two Support Player Cards. Player Cards on a roster score Fantasy points based on how well they perform in that period's matches. Silver & Gold Cards have stat bonuses that earn more points.

Player Card Packs
All players have been granted 10 starter packs claimable on the DPC menu under the Watch tab. Additional Player Card Packs can be earned daily by winning a game of Dota. Team Packs will be available for purchase directly from the PLAYER CARDS tab in the WATCH section as teams submit their Supporters Club bundles in the near future.

When you open a pack you'll receive player cards from the specific region you have selected.

Regional Fantasy
Each DPC region is its own Fantasy league with its own player cards and unique lineup. You may choose to participate in multiple regional leagues, and you will earn Fantasy Levels based on your best fantasy league performance for the period. For instance, if you place in the top 10% of one league and the top 50% of another, you will receive the points for the top 10% placement. Region rewards do not stack.

At the end of each period, you will earn levels based on the Fantasy points for that period. Rewards will be unlocked based on your current overall Fantasy Level.

Scoring Matches
All Division I matches during the Winter 2023 Tour are eligible for Fantasy play. The highest scoring two games of a best-of-three count towards a player's score. If a team plays more than one series during a period, only their highest-scoring series will count.

Players that score in the top 100%/50%/25%/10% will earn 1/2/3/4 Fantasy Levels. Each level grants 350 Shards, and every fourth level doubles the prize to 700 Shards.

Once your lineups are set, make sure to follow all of the upcoming action in the Watch section of the client or on the DPC homepage.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Thai, Portuguese - Brazil, Danish, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Polish, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Bulgarian, Czech, Dutch, English, Hungarian, Norwegian, Portuguese - Portugal, Russian, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • New Economy Item: DPC Winter Tour 2023 Card Pack
  • New Economy Item: DPC Winter Tour 2023 Player Card Dust
  • New Economy Item: DPC Winter Tour 2023 Player Card
  • New Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Gaimin Gladiators, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Gaimin Gladiators, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Evil Geniuses, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Evil Geniuses, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Liquid Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Liquid Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Liquid Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Liquid, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Liquid, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Team Liquid Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Infamous Gaming Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Infamous Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Infamous Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Infamous Gaming, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Infamous Gaming, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Infamous Gaming Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Polaris Esports Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Polaris Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Polaris Esports Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Polaris Esports, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Polaris Esports, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: OG Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: OG Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: OG Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - OG, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: OG Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Secret Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Secret Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Secret Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Secret, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Secret, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Team Secret Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: TSM Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: TSM Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: TSM Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - TSM, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - TSM, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: TSM Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Alliance Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Alliance Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Alliance Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Alliance, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Alliance, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Shopify Rebellion Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Shopify Rebellion Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Shopify Rebellion Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Shopify Rebellion, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Shopify Rebellion, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Shopify Rebellion Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: The Cut Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: The Cut Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: The Cut Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - The Cut, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - The Cut, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: beastcoast Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: beastcoast Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: beastcoast Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - beastcoast, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - beastcoast, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: beastcoast Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Bald Reborn Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Bald Reborn Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Bald Reborn Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Bald Reborn, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Bald Reborn, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Nigma Galaxy Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Nigma Galaxy Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Nigma Galaxy Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Nigma Galaxy, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Nigma Galaxy, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Nigma Galaxy Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: IVY Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: IVY Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: IVY Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - IVY, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - IVY, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Geek Slate Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Geek Slate Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Geek Slate Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Geek Slate, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Geek Slate, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Geek Slate Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: B8 Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: B8 Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: B8 Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - B8, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - B8, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: B8 Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: nouns Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: nouns Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: nouns Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - nouns, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - nouns, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: nouns Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Entity Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Entity Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Entity Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Entity, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Entity, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Entity Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Fart Studios Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Fart Studios Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Fart Studios Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Fart Studios, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Fart Studios, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Wildcard Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Wildcard Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Wildcard Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Wildcard, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Wildcard, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Wildcard Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Fnatic Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Fnatic Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Fnatic Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Fnatic, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Fnatic, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Fnatic Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Talon Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Talon Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Talon Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Talon, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Talon, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Talon Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Alliance.LATAM Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Alliance.LATAM Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Alliance.LATAM Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Alliance.LATAM, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Alliance.LATAM, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Alliance.LATAM Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: No Runes Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: No Runes Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: No Runes Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - No Runes, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - No Runes, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: BOOM Esports Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: BOOM Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: BOOM Esports Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - BOOM Esports, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - BOOM Esports, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: BOOM Esports Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: DogChamp Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: DogChamp Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: DogChamp Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - DogChamp, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - DogChamp, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Monaspa Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Monaspa Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Monaspa Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Monaspa, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Monaspa, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Tundra Esports Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Tundra Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Tundra Esports Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Tundra Esports, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Tundra Esports, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Tundra Esports Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Thunder Awaken Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Thunder Awaken Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Thunder Awaken Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Thunder Awaken, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Thunder Awaken, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Thunder Awaken Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Infinity Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Infinity Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Infinity Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Infinity, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Infinity, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Infinity Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Blacklist Rivalry Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Blacklist Rivalry Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Blacklist Rivalry Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Blacklist Rivalry , Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Blacklist Rivalry , Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Blacklist Rivalry Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Dreamers Esports Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Poke Gaming Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: ITB.Shuffle Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: ITB.Shuffle Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: ITB.Shuffle Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - ITB.Shuffle, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - ITB.Shuffle, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: ITB.Shuffle Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Cloud Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: 5RATFORCESTAFF Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: 5RATFORCESTAFF Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Another NA Team Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Mystique Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: ALPHA Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: ALPHA Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Eternity Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: felt Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: felt Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - felt, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - felt, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: D2 Hustlers Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: D2 Hustlers Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - D2 Hustlers, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - D2 Hustlers, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Ooredoo Thunders Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Ybb Gaming Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Myth Avenue Gaming Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Atlantis Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Ravens Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Ravens Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Mad Kings Esports Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Mad Kings Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Mad Kings Esports Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Mad Kings Esports, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Mad Kings Esports, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Vivo Keyd Stars Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Vivo Keyd Stars Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Vivo Keyd Stars, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Vivo Keyd Stars, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Vivo Keyd Stars Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Ukumari Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Balrogs Esports™ Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Natus Vincere Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Natus Vincere Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Nemiga Gaming Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Nemiga Gaming Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Spirit Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Spirit Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: HellRaisers Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: HellRaisers Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: BetBoom Team Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: BetBoom Team Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: One Move Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: One Move Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Virtus.pro Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Virtus.pro Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: PuckChamp Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: X3 Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Darkside Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Darkside Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: HYDRA Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: HF Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: RISE Esports Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: cybercats Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Ancient Tribe Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Water Rune Enjoyers Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: INVICTUS GAMING Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: INVICTUS GAMING Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Dawn Gaming Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Dawn Gaming Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Aster Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Aster Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Knights Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Knights Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Aster.Aries Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Aster.Aries Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Xtreme Gaming Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Xtreme Gaming Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: EHOME Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: EHOME Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Vici Gaming Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: BLEED Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: BLEED Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team SMG Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team SMG Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Execration Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Execration Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Outsiders From CN Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Army Geniuses Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Xerxia Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: UD VESSUWAN Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: SPAWN Team Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Ukumari Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Ukumari Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Ukumari, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Ukumari, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Natus Vincere Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Natus Vincere Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Natus Vincere, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Natus Vincere, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Nemiga Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Nemiga Gaming, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Nemiga Gaming, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Team Spirit Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Spirit Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Spirit, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Spirit, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: HellRaisers Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: HellRaisers Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - HellRaisers, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - HellRaisers, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: BetBoom Team Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: BetBoom Team Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - BetBoom Team, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - BetBoom Team, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: One Move Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: One Move Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - One Move, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - One Move, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Virtus.pro Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Virtus.pro Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Virtus.pro, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Virtus.pro, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Darkside Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Darkside Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Darkside, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Darkside, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: X3 Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: X3 Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - X3, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - X3, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: HYDRA Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: HYDRA Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - HYDRA, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - HYDRA, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: RISE Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - RISE Esports, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - RISE Esports, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Thiuth Gaming Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Thiuth Gaming Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Ancient Tribe Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Ancient Tribe, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Ancient Tribe, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: EHOME Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: EHOME Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - EHOME, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - EHOME, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: INVICTUS GAMING Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - INVICTUS GAMING, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - INVICTUS GAMING, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - PSG.LGD, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - PSG.LGD, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Team Aster Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Aster Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Aster, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Aster, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Knights Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Knights Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Knights, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Knights, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Aster.Aries Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Aster.Aries Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Aster.Aries, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Aster.Aries, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Xtreme Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Xtreme Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Xtreme Gaming, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Xtreme Gaming, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Vici Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Vici Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Vici Gaming, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Vici Gaming, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: BLEED Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: BLEED Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - BLEED, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - BLEED, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Execration Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Execration Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Execration, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Execration, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Army Geniuses Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Army Geniuses Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Army Geniuses, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Army Geniuses, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: Xerxia Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Xerxia Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Xerxia, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Xerxia, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: SPAWN Team Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: SPAWN Team Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - SPAWN Team, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - SPAWN Team, Season 7, #2
  • New Economy Item: UD VESSUWAN Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: UD VESSUWAN Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2023
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - UD VESSUWAN, Season 7, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - UD VESSUWAN, Season 7, #2

English Localization

  • DOTA_Popup_CardPack_Model_Winter2023: DPC Winter Tour 2023
  • DOTA_HeroLevelReward700_Currency: 700 Shards
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_RegistrationPeriod8: Winter Tour
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_RegistrationPeriodDates8: Jan 9, 2023 - Mar 5, 2023
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_RegistrationPeriodSeason8: 2023 Season
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event41_Name: Winter Tour
  • DOTA_DPCTeams_SeasonPeriod_Event41_Dates: Jan 9, 2023 - Mar 5, 2023
  • DOTA_BattlePassEndingTitle: Ending in
  • DOTA_BattlePassEndingCountdown: 0 <b>Days</b> 0 <b>Hrs</b> 0 <b>Mins</b> 0 <b>Secs</b>
  • DOTA_BattlePassEndingDescription: Grab your <a href=\"event:DOTAPurchaseEventLevels( EVENT_ID_INTERNATIONAL_2022 )\">Levels</a>, <a href=\"event:DOTAShowSplashAdPopup('bundle_sale_2022_2')\">Bundles</a>, <a href=\"event:DOTAShowTreasurePage(26880)\">Collector's Cache 1</a> and <a href=\"event:DOTAShowTreasurePage(26932)\">Collector's Cache 2</a>.

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link