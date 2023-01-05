2 Update 1/5/2023

Bug Fixes

Descriptions for the Arcanist will now correctly label it as Arcanist instead of Evocationist

Mage Armor should no longer be removed during 9pm-11pm at night

Escape description should no longer stay on screen until next turn order

Weapon Finesse should now properly calculate right away instead of after one battle

Eidma will no longer lock up the game if you don’t have her in your party after talking to Apame

QoL Improvements

Sermon NPCs in Oslen will now leave the map faster when told about the service

Class descriptions have been added to the Codex menu

Battle menu has been moved further to the left to avoid UI overlap