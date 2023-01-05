 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 5 January 2023

2 Update 1/5/2023

Build 10264961

Bug Fixes
Descriptions for the Arcanist will now correctly label it as Arcanist instead of Evocationist
Mage Armor should no longer be removed during 9pm-11pm at night
Escape description should no longer stay on screen until next turn order
Weapon Finesse should now properly calculate right away instead of after one battle
Eidma will no longer lock up the game if you don’t have her in your party after talking to Apame

QoL Improvements
Sermon NPCs in Oslen will now leave the map faster when told about the service
Class descriptions have been added to the Codex menu
Battle menu has been moved further to the left to avoid UI overlap

