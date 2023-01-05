 Skip to content

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 5 January 2023

[5.1.23] New Hotfix available now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

Changed
  • Revised gameplay values for some enemies, companions and items
Fixed
  • Grandmasters were deploying as soon as their conversation ended instead of honouring the acknowledgement pop-up’s result. Now working properly
  • Blacksmiths within griffin platforms were making the game misbehave on interaction due to an authoring issue. Now working properly
  • Quest Soaring Skies will now be granted to elven players only according to its original design intent.
  • Griffin Riders will now require Soaring Skies to be completed before offering their services.
  • Quest Pool of Radiance was unnecessarily failing on Temple of Virtues’ claim. Now working properly
  • Quest Warlock of the West was misbehaving if the quest had been granted by its quest giver rather than picked up via killing Jarek. Now working properly
  • Final battle fixed, Alaloth's wrong values are now as intended
