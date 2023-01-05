[5.1.23] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG
Changed
- Revised gameplay values for some enemies, companions and items
Fixed
- Grandmasters were deploying as soon as their conversation ended instead of honouring the acknowledgement pop-up’s result. Now working properly
- Blacksmiths within griffin platforms were making the game misbehave on interaction due to an authoring issue. Now working properly
- Quest Soaring Skies will now be granted to elven players only according to its original design intent.
- Griffin Riders will now require Soaring Skies to be completed before offering their services.
- Quest Pool of Radiance was unnecessarily failing on Temple of Virtues’ claim. Now working properly
- Quest Warlock of the West was misbehaving if the quest had been granted by its quest giver rather than picked up via killing Jarek. Now working properly
- Final battle fixed, Alaloth's wrong values are now as intended
