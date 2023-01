Share · View all patches · Build 10264805 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 22:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Major Updates

This update has added a new multiplayer game.

In the game, up to four people can play together and give me 5 pieces of chess or chess.

And the style adopts the unique nostalgic style of Chinese old streets.

Later, we will join Go and Gobang in the new game.

Minor updates

Optimize the main menu system key BUG

Stream updates the Latest Content page