New Year's Gift!

Happy 2023!

Ring in the new year with our gift to you – 30 more inventory slots. Head to Upgrade Shop to load up on more DragonCrystals to get this month’s new promo item, then talk to Gaz in Battleon for a last chance to get promo items from previous years.

Our Gift to You

Everyone’s inventory space is getting an increase. This is our gift to you! Everyone gets 30 more slots. Guardians also get an additional 10 for a total of 40 new slots. This increase now makes the base inventory 90 total slots for all future players as well.

Note: Due to the app stores not being able to finish the review process in time, the inventory expansion has been delayed. The changes will go live as soon as it is approved.





Gaz’s Last Chance Shop

Gaz has collected all of the regular (non-Guardian) promo items from the past two years and put them in a shop. Now is your chance to get any regular promo item you missed out on. Gaz is offering these items for a flat fee of 1,000 Dragon Crystals. The Last Chance Shop is only open for a limited time and will leave his stall on January 31st. The promo items from 2021 and 2022 will then become Legacy.

Reminder: Guardians cam always purchase any Guardian-only promo item they missed from Fortes in his "Special Guardian Rewards" shop with Guardian Class Tokens.

January 2023 Promo Item: Axe of Nulgore

Forged in the Furious Fires of Mount Nulgore. This Axe holds the rage and fury of Nulgath and his followers.

The Axe of Nulgore is included with all packages from the Upgrade Shop, including Guardian and Lore Strider. Guardian packages also give the Toxic Axe of Nulgore. Check your inventory on your next log in after purchase.

Note: All accounts that had made a purchase from the Upgrade Shop prior to this update on January 1st, 2023, were retroactively awarded these items.

Last Chance

20th Anniversary Event has ended.

50% Dragon Crystal Bonus ends January 18, 2023

Frostval maps and shops leave January 25th, 2023

Gaz’s Last Chance Shop leaves January 31st, 2023

2022 Gift’thulu Giving Leaderboard now ends Feb 22nd, 2023

Thank you and… Next!

Next week is the first Friday the 13th of the year! Get ready for a horrifying new adventure!

See you in game and…

Battle On!

