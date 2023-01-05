 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Krita update for 5 January 2023

Krita 5.1.5 Released.

Share · View all patches · Build 10264783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year all,

I'm here to let you know that there's a new version of Krita out which fixes a few more bugs.
Follow the link below to read the full path notes.

https://krita.org/en/item/krita-5-1-5-released/

Changed files in this update

Krita Windows Depot 280682
  • Loading history…
Krita Linux (AppImage) Depot 280683
  • Loading history…
Krita MacOSX Depot 280684
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link