Hello Hockey Fans!

Its a new year and we are working towards the final stretch to bring it to Version 1.0

However there is still a ways to go, but its looking like we can deliver on schedule!

First big update of the year and we are changing up the looks! We Present to you, the GALAXY UPDATE!

A Colorful Update to the game as well as a new arena called the "DESERT DOME".

Version 0.77

Aesthetic Update (Galaxy)

-New Arena, the "Desert Dome"

-Scoreboard, Menus, have been updated.

The Desert Dome

Built in 1976, The Desert Dome housed a Minor League Hockey team known as the "Toxic Turtles" They played in a level about 3 down from the AHL and saw great success in their 3rd season as they clinched the Regular Season Trophy, but was Ousted by their rivals, "The Pumas" in a thrilling Best of 3 series. The unfortunate mistake came when Turtle Defenseman, Gerald Denemore, had some miscommunication with the Goaltender Ralf Ramirez caused by a dump in by the Pumas. Ralf, went to cutoff the dump in from behind the net. Gerald, hot on the trail, lost footing, smashed into the corner and while on his knees, arced a pass behind the boards. Ralf, Confused, gets a puck fired off his pads from the desperation play. The unfortunate bounce sent the puck right into the slot for an easy tip in by Pumas' Center Dwayne Corval for the eventual game winner.

The post series media went ballistic and referred to poor Gerald as Gerald "Dumpin" Denemore. Gerald would eventually fade into obscurity deep into the halls of beer league lore. Once a new Arena was built in the Desert City, the Desert Dome was retired and now made into another ice facility for rec leagues. Some say you can still hear Obscenities made by Goalie Ralf Ramirez if you stay up late enough after hours with some buds. However some say Ralf is still alive and playing down the street for the Whoopin Wombats who as I last heard holds a clean Save PCT of .864 but this was told to me by league historian and local open hockey player Granpa Geri who is kind of notorious for overexaggerating any sentence heard while on the bench so whose to say?

Fixes / Tweaks

-Once again, Refing has been adjusted to prevent any icing glitches. I have not seen anything weird since the change.

-Changed some Playoff Stuff to smooth out presentation.

Gameplay

-Adjusted some AI Plays.

Under Construction

-Franchise Mode

-Trophy Case

-Steam Achievements

-Manual

For more information about the game, please join our Discord, check out that Youtube.

Check out the Steam Forums here as well!

-Jordan