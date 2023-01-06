Patch 0.6.0 EA - the dungeons

PATCH V0.6.0 - LIST OF CHANGES
Well, that patch took a bit longer...
So we always had one vision of SourceWorlds:
Ever changing paradigms, shifting worlds, changing challenges, dwelling at the limit. Nothing stays the same, but everything is eternal.
With this patch we finally introduce to you - procedurally generated dungeons!
ADDITIONAL CONTENT
-
Procedural dungeons!
-
The new system of PVE centric dungeons will give you the possibility to use your weapons in a never ending dungeon system. Here you can earn new items, test you skills and explore more content. For the start we will have two dungeons available:
- The lingering caves of the lava dwarfes
This dungeon is a more linear dungeon where you have to fight your way towards the endboss
- The vast outskirts of the Foompa Loompa Islands
These islands are non linear. You can explore these many islands or just go straight ahead to the islands boss and try to grab his loot
-
With each completed dungeon level you will increase the dungeon difficulty! Enemies will become stronger and tougher, however they will reward better loot.
-
On every dungeon level you have a shared life-counter. As soon as your last live is consumed, your adventures will end. This counter resets with each dungeon level! You'd better figure out a strategy.
-
Your goal is to reach as many dungeonlevels as possible while not loosing your 3 lifes!
For every start, you can choose a powerup (+ damage, + speed, + health).
Everytime the boss is defeated, the dungeons resets and lets you begin the next level.
With every new dungeonlevel the enemys will get harder - and you receive +2% dropquality (legendary drop chance).
-
Item gradings!
- There are many different weapons in the game and most of them are good depending on the situation (PVE or PVP, big or small groups).
Now every one of these weapons can be found in different gradings - so called levels. The higher the level, the stronger the weapon.
There is also a colorscheme and a glowing effect depending of the perk (fire, lightning, frost, ...).
Just be careful, higher itemlevel is not always better depending on the situation!
-
Additionally to the scaling system up to level 5, weapons also have a chance to receive certain enchantments. Currently the following enchantments have a chance to be randomly attached:
- Fire: Sets hit enemies ablaze, dealing additional damage over time
- Frost: With each hit you have a small chance to freeze an enemy
- Lightning: Deal area damage with each hit
- Lifeleech: Every time you deal a non-lethal hit you siphon 10% of the damage dealt and heal yourself
IMPROVEMENTS
- SnuggleBeard Islands has received an extensive revamp. Tedious travel back and forth the main islands is a thing of the past! Benny will send you off to a nice round trip now.
BALANCE CHANGES
- Reworked the balancing of several weapons and items
STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE
- Fixed a bug which could potentially lead to a lost inventory (sorry if it happened to you...)
UI
- Changed icons of items to show the current item lvl more clearly
MISCELLANEOUS
- Fixed a ton of various bugs, too many to list here. And yes, there are still some left…
So, what is next?
We stated this is the last big patch before our full release! We are now optimizing our available systems, bring in some more items, characters, and content for the new dungeons.
Also we will finally bring in a
sort of merchant, where you can turn in your precious gold for some nice stuff :-)
Please feel free to provide more feedback.
As we reach full release, our game will also slightly be increased in price, so grab it while you can!
And rest assured - we will still be providing content and patches after full release.
