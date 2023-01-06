 Skip to content

Survive and Revenge update for 6 January 2023

Update v 0.1.4 - Today a larger update is coming. I hope you enjoy it.

Build 10264681

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Map:

  • The map has been completely redessigned.
  • The view and the view angle on the map have been changed.
  • The zoom function is now available with the mouse wheel.
  • The traders and quests are now visible on the map.
  • Added a legend on the map.

Weapons:

  • A new melee weapon is available, the Iron Bolt. It is still available after death and cannot be dropped.

Controls:

  • The keyboard controls have been expanded.
  • Added zoom function for the map.
  • The button for the Iron Bolt has been added.

Generally

  • The currency symbol for the Micro Scraps has been edited.
  • All levels have been made available as blueprint maps. The maps can be found in front of the exit of the first city.
  • Safehouses are marked on the blueprint maps. Don't forget to buy the houses before you get on the journey.

Day and night cycle:

  • The day and night cycle has been adjusted. The night now goes until 6:00 a.m.

Sleeping:

  • From now on you can sleep in the bed in the Safehouse at night. Before you can sleep in the bed it must be set as respawn point.

Mutant Horde:

  • Hordes now roam the levels.
  • The hordes listen to noises. Sneaking around the horde helps.
  • The hordes difficulty can be changed with the set Game difficulty settings.

Models:

  • I optimized the models to get better run-time performance.

