Update v 0.1.4 - Today a larger update is coming. I hope you enjoy it.

Map:
- The map has been completely redessigned.
- The view and the view angle on the map have been changed.
- The zoom function is now available with the mouse wheel.
- The traders and quests are now visible on the map.
- Added a legend on the map.
Weapons:
- A new melee weapon is available, the Iron Bolt. It is still available after death and cannot be dropped.
Controls:
- The keyboard controls have been expanded.
- Added zoom function for the map.
- The button for the Iron Bolt has been added.
Generally
- The currency symbol for the Micro Scraps has been edited.
- All levels have been made available as blueprint maps. The maps can be found in front of the exit of the first city.
- Safehouses are marked on the blueprint maps. Don't forget to buy the houses before you get on the journey.
Day and night cycle:
- The day and night cycle has been adjusted. The night now goes until 6:00 a.m.
Sleeping:
- From now on you can sleep in the bed in the Safehouse at night. Before you can sleep in the bed it must be set as respawn point.
Mutant Horde:
- Hordes now roam the levels.
- The hordes listen to noises. Sneaking around the horde helps.
- The hordes difficulty can be changed with the set Game difficulty settings.
Models:
- I optimized the models to get better run-time performance.
Changed files in this update