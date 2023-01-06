Alpha 6.3.1 Patch

A quick patch to fix the issues reported for update 6.3, the full list of fixes is below.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that prevented the keep from adjusting its height on the Outpost level.
- Fixed an issue that could occur when loading a level.
- Disabled the cloth component of several flags to prevent a crash that seems to be related to them.
- Adjusted the delay before spawning the keep defenders to prevent an issue where they would be spawned before the pathfinding data had been loaded.
- Fixed a minor issues with arrows shot by enemy archers.
- Adjusted the code to prevent an issue where defenders would all get thrown around at the start of the wave.
- Adjusted the code that checks if all enemies in a wave have been defeated to help prevent situations where the wave will not complete.
Changed files in this update