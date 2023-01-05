 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 5 January 2023

Patch 0.0.6D.7

Patch 0.0.6D.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Air drop getting stuck in the air should be fixed
  • Server admins can now delete specific player saves by SteamID from the admin panel
  • Basic Workbench changed to 3x3 from 4x4 so it can fit in player pockets
  • Fixed Wall Light not lighting up after login
  • Various optimizations to increase FPS
  • Adjusted inventory loading structure
  • Changes to replication

