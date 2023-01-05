- Air drop getting stuck in the air should be fixed
- Server admins can now delete specific player saves by SteamID from the admin panel
- Basic Workbench changed to 3x3 from 4x4 so it can fit in player pockets
- Fixed Wall Light not lighting up after login
- Various optimizations to increase FPS
- Adjusted inventory loading structure
- Changes to replication
DeadPoly update for 5 January 2023
Patch 0.0.6D.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
