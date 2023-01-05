 Skip to content

Potion Brew: Co-op update for 5 January 2023

Early Access is available!

Build 10264480

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

We are happy to announce that we have finally released "Potion Brew: Co-op" in Early Access and now you can enjoy this magical world and start setting up your own Potion Shop.

We are waiting for your feedback! ːsteamhappyː

