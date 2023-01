Share · View all patches · Build 10264385 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 21:52:20 UTC by Wendy

Valora Survival 1.6.2 Update

What's New?

FPS SHOOTER is now corrupted!

the corruption is growing on the survival map

Bugs fixed

-Boar stuck

-Villager Flying

-Mars Gravity on Map 1

Event Info!

the first official teaser!



A brand new Website!

https://ropipegames.vercel.app/

This is the last update before Update 2.0. Update 2.0 will change the game forever so if you want to review the game wait until Update 2.0.