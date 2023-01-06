1/6 Update Announcement of Spiritual Wonderland Version

Dear agent
It is estimated that the version of the Spirit Mirror System will be updated at 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00) on 01/06. It is estimated that 180 minutes of updates will be required to restart the server. The online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000
Benefit function: weekly exemption role
This week, you can experience the role for free. The agent camp: Qinghong, He Ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Simulated Spirit Complaining Camp: Xing Tian, Nie Xiaoqian, Xiao Spider, Spoon
New Activity
● Opening of limited time exchange activity: "Technology Belongs to Power"
"Gorgeous purple crystal, neon white clothes", special materials made by Future Technology, wear and unlock the special effects of Future Technology.
Time: 2023/1 - 2023/1/18
Activity rules: Collect the corresponding costumes of the characters during the activity time to exchange for the exclusive hair color of Lingxi Technology. He Ruoyao adds new hair color.
● Opening of limited time exchange activity: "SOUL arrival hair color"
Wish Soul! Shine all over the court!
Time: 2023/1 - 2023/1/18
Activity rules: Collect a complete set of Luofang Soul: Fang series and have Luofang Praying hair style, and you can use Holy Stone to exchange the corresponding Luofang Soul: Fang II exclusive hair color
New fitting room
Theme Treasure Box: Su Qing Carp - Lingxi Technology · Neon White Series, He Ruoyao Lingxi Technology · Amethyst Series
Return of the Treasure Box: Dracula - Rhapsody of the Night of the Moon Series, Eight Foot Adults - Punk Fantasy Series
Function addition
- The new Qianli Diaoyuan · Dazzling Color can be purchased in Lingshi Mall, and the font sent is gradient color
[Problem Repair]
-
Change the time of the exchange mall broadcast chart
-
The activity of "Stepping on the Snow Jade Spider" is back on the shelves
-
Fixed the problem that the Sounding Star cannot use the master star in some cases
-
Fixed the problem of unable to enter custom mode and man-machine training during the suspension period
-
Fixed the problem of abnormal display of avatar box
-
Fixed the problem that the number of escapes will not be recorded when exiting in some cases in the BP stage
Changed files in this update