1/6 Update Announcement of Spiritual Wonderland Version

Dear agent

It is estimated that the version of the Spirit Mirror System will be updated at 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00) on 01/06. It is estimated that 180 minutes of updates will be required to restart the server. The online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

Benefit function: weekly exemption role

This week, you can experience the role for free. The agent camp: Qinghong, He Ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Spirit Complaining Camp: Xing Tian, Nie Xiaoqian, Xiao Spider, Spoon

New Activity

● Opening of limited time exchange activity: "Technology Belongs to Power"

"Gorgeous purple crystal, neon white clothes", special materials made by Future Technology, wear and unlock the special effects of Future Technology.

Time: 2023/1 - 2023/1/18

Activity rules: Collect the corresponding costumes of the characters during the activity time to exchange for the exclusive hair color of Lingxi Technology. He Ruoyao adds new hair color.

● Opening of limited time exchange activity: "SOUL arrival hair color"

Wish Soul! Shine all over the court!

Time: 2023/1 - 2023/1/18

Activity rules: Collect a complete set of Luofang Soul: Fang series and have Luofang Praying hair style, and you can use Holy Stone to exchange the corresponding Luofang Soul: Fang II exclusive hair color

New fitting room

Theme Treasure Box: Su Qing Carp - Lingxi Technology · Neon White Series, He Ruoyao Lingxi Technology · Amethyst Series

Return of the Treasure Box: Dracula - Rhapsody of the Night of the Moon Series, Eight Foot Adults - Punk Fantasy Series

Function addition

The new Qianli Diaoyuan · Dazzling Color can be purchased in Lingshi Mall, and the font sent is gradient color

[Problem Repair]