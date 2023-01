Share · View all patches · Build 10264325 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 10:13:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

today we have another minor update to fix one specific issue:

Fix the new water shader feature inadvertently affecting battle graphics in some specific circumstances (turning sprites black)

Note that you can always revert to earlier versions of the game by selecting them in the Steam "Beta" menu.

Cheers,

Peter "Durante" Thoman