Racing into 2023!

Happy new year, drivers!

We're back with a big update for you today, with more on the way - look for a roadmap to full release coming soon! In the meantime, we hope this will tide you over:

Evolved weapons now display a unique icon once upgraded. Over 100 new icons added!

6(!) new drivers/vehicles to unlock! We've got some wild ones for you, including a new control type - collect 'em all!

A few bugs weeded out!

See you in the new year! If you have questions/comments feel free to catch us over in the Steam forums and we will try to get back to you ASAP. Thanks for playing!