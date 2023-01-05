 Skip to content

Highway Rampage update for 5 January 2023

Racing into 2023!

Build 10264313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year, drivers!

We're back with a big update for you today, with more on the way - look for a roadmap to full release coming soon! In the meantime, we hope this will tide you over:

  • Evolved weapons now display a unique icon once upgraded. Over 100 new icons added!

  • 6(!) new drivers/vehicles to unlock! We've got some wild ones for you, including a new control type - collect 'em all!

  • A few bugs weeded out!

See you in the new year! If you have questions/comments feel free to catch us over in the Steam forums and we will try to get back to you ASAP. Thanks for playing!

