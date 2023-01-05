Patch v0.52.05ea - 05 January 2023 - HOTFIX

HOTFIX
- Fixed bug that caused that the first time you open the game, it did not load in the system language (if supported).
- Fixed bug that caused Selina to appear off-stage in an unrecoverable state after the new game startup scene
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update