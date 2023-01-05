 Skip to content

Neko Loop update for 5 January 2023

Patch v0.52.05ea - 05 January 2023 - HOTFIX

Patch v0.52.05ea - 05 January 2023 - HOTFIX

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOTFIX

  • Fixed bug that caused that the first time you open the game, it did not load in the system language (if supported).
  • Fixed bug that caused Selina to appear off-stage in an unrecoverable state after the new game startup scene

