Forest Freeroam Additional Content Update

This update brings new features to Forest Freeroam Gamemode, as well as performance and bug fixes.
New Features include:
- Building System allowing you to build your own shelter, or whatever you might imagine.
- Day/Night Cycle
- Inventory System
- Dynamic Object Destruction with realistic simulation.
- Save System for your progress and creations.
The In-Game Menu is now controlled by Keyboard Only. (Arrows and Enter)
Tip: If you are experiencing low framerates, allow the game to run a bit until everything is fully loaded and memorised.
We hope you will enjoy this update and have fun playing!
D4RKK1TE Team.
Changed files in this update