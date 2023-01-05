 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost Beyond update for 5 January 2023

Forest Freeroam Additional Content Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10264280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings new features to Forest Freeroam Gamemode, as well as performance and bug fixes.

New Features include:

  • Building System allowing you to build your own shelter, or whatever you might imagine.
  • Day/Night Cycle
  • Inventory System
  • Dynamic Object Destruction with realistic simulation.
  • Save System for your progress and creations.

The In-Game Menu is now controlled by Keyboard Only. (Arrows and Enter)

Tip: If you are experiencing low framerates, allow the game to run a bit until everything is fully loaded and memorised.

We hope you will enjoy this update and have fun playing!
D4RKK1TE Team.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2101411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link