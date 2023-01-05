Forest Freeroam Additional Content Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10264280 · Last edited 5 January 2023 – 21:46:09 UTC by Wendy

New Features include:

Building System allowing you to build your own shelter, or whatever you might imagine.

Day/Night Cycle

Inventory System

Dynamic Object Destruction with realistic simulation.

Save System for your progress and creations.

The In-Game Menu is now controlled by Keyboard Only. (Arrows and Enter)

Tip: If you are experiencing low framerates, allow the game to run a bit until everything is fully loaded and memorised.

We hope you will enjoy this update and have fun playing!

D4RKK1TE Team.