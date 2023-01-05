 Skip to content

SCP: Observer Public Beta update for 5 January 2023

Version 0.17.1

Build 10264161

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added SCP-096 (will be used in an event)
  • Fixed bug with doors after camera outage event
  • Camera scan action not working anymore during camera outage event
  • Added missing doors in HC

