- Added SCP-096 (will be used in an event)
- Fixed bug with doors after camera outage event
- Camera scan action not working anymore during camera outage event
- Added missing doors in HC
SCP: Observer Public Beta update for 5 January 2023
Version 0.17.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
